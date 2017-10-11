Why Jefferies Upgraded Johnson & Johnson
On CNBC's "Power Lunch", Jefferies analyst Jeffrey Holford spoke about his upgrade of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
He upgraded the stock to Buy and he increased its price target to $157 from $145. Holford sees the acquisition of Actelion as important and he thinks it's going to have a faster impact because Johnson & Johnson isn't taking all of its R&D infrastructure. The biggest driver of his Buy rating are the products that are already in the company, especially the oncology division.
Holford added that Talcum powder lawsuits shouldn't have a major impact on the company, because the big studies show no connection to cancer. The company has a strong balance sheet and it can deal with significant liabilities. He also thinks Johnson & Johnson would be interested in buying Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) consumer health business.
Latest Ratings for JNJ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2017
|Jefferies
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Oct 2017
|Wells Fargo
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Sep 2017
|Goldman Sachs
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Sell
