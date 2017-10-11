On CNBC's "Power Lunch", Jefferies analyst Jeffrey Holford spoke about his upgrade of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

He upgraded the stock to Buy and he increased its price target to $157 from $145. Holford sees the acquisition of Actelion as important and he thinks it's going to have a faster impact because Johnson & Johnson isn't taking all of its R&D infrastructure. The biggest driver of his Buy rating are the products that are already in the company, especially the oncology division.

Holford added that Talcum powder lawsuits shouldn't have a major impact on the company, because the big studies show no connection to cancer. The company has a strong balance sheet and it can deal with significant liabilities. He also thinks Johnson & Johnson would be interested in buying Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) consumer health business.

Latest Ratings for JNJ Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy Oct 2017 Wells Fargo Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Sep 2017 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Neutral Sell View More Analyst Ratings for JNJ

