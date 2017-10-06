The 11th annual BlizzCon event will be hosted by Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and take place Nov. 3 and 4. The event is described as a "massive celebration of Blizzard's universes and the global player communities that bring them to life."

But the event isn't just for gaming enthusiasts, as it provides investors with updates on product launches, Stifel's Drew Crum commented in a research report. Activision boasts a "full pipeline of initiatives" in multiple stages of development so the event should be considered as "critical to enhancing visibility and framing expectations for next year and beyond."

Activision is expected to post record results in 2018 but beyond that, the company's video game slate is "more limited relative to expectations," Crum continued. As such, the company may be forced to place greater emphasis on other initiatives such as King advertising to beat Wall Street's expectations.

Also, expectations could change exiting the 2017 BlizzCon event based on what new information is offered, the analyst added. Accordingly, the company's financial model and expectations will be reviewed after the event but before the company's third-quarter earnings report, which is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Crum maintains a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard's stock with an unchanged $71 price target.

The full schedule of the BlizzCon event can be seen here. Some of the highlights include information on how the company utilizes 3D technology to build characters in its games and an informative session on the inaugural season of "Overwatch League."

