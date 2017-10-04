Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What A Waste: Advanced Disposal Services Likely Hit Hard By Hurricanes
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 04, 2017 9:55am   Comments
Share:
What A Waste: Advanced Disposal Services Likely Hit Hard By Hurricanes
Related
Your Easy Guide To Credit Suisse's New Top Stocks List
The Market In 5 Minutes

One man’s trash stock is... another man’s trash.

This year’s devastating hurricane season turned a lot of goods into a lot of garbage, but the mounting heaps of personal belongings and infrastructure debris in Texas, Florida and other storm-struck states didn’t merit enthusiasm on the rubbish route.

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE: ADSW), which collects and transfers waste and operates national recycling facilities and landfills, to a Hold with a $26 price target.

Research analysts expect Hurricane Irma’s short-term disruption to Florida business, resulting loss of productivity and eventual call for overtime costs to cut third-quarter earnings per share by a penny.

“Its landfill position in Florida is modest and therefore any offsetting benefit is assumed to be muted,” Stifel’s Michael Hoffman and Brian Butler wrote in a Wednesday note. “However, we assume ADSW will seek to isolate these costs so the strength of the overall solid waste market coupled with its normal 3Q seasonality can be clearly profiled.”

The firm is well positioned to organically decrease its leverage ratio by an annual 30 to 50 basis points, Hoffman and Butler noted.

The Street has a total of four Buy ratings and three Holds on the stock, which traded at $25.55 at time of publication.

Related Links:

From Worm Waste To A Zero-Waste World, The Vision Of Tom Szaky

Waste Of The World: Scientists Calculate How Much Plastic Civilization Has Spawned

Latest Ratings for ADSW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Stifel NicolausDowngradesBuyHold
Aug 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017BarclaysDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ADSW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brian Butler Hurricane Harvey Hurricane Irma Michael HoffmanAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSW)

Your Easy Guide To Credit Suisse's New Top Stocks List
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on ADSW
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.