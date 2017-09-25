Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Upgrades 5 Offshore Oil Stocks
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 25, 2017 11:27am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Upgrades 5 Offshore Oil Stocks
Related DO
Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 21
Related ESV
20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Adobe, Blackberry, Energizer, Weight Watchers And More

After a disastrous start to 2017, crude oil prices have been making an under-the-radar recovery in recent weeks, with WTI prices pushing meaningfully above $51/bbl on Monday for the first time since May. On Monday, UBS analyst Angie Sedita said she sees clear signs of a slow recovery in the global oil market and upgraded a handful of offshore oil drillers.

According to Sedita, offshore utilization for both jackups and floaters has finally bottomed and will drift slowly higher throughout 2018. Demand growth will likely start to accelerate in 2019 and 2020 as oil prices rise. In the meantime, battered offshore oil stocks offer investors a compelling long-term value opportunity.

“We expect 2018 to continue to show modest demand growth for development projects,” Sedita said (see Sedita's track record ">here). “However, for the sector to truly tighten exploration (or greenfield) drilling would need to return which would only begin to occur with oil prices in the high-$50 to low-$60s.”

UBS forecasts floater utilization to increase from 53 percent to 75 percent and jackup utilization to increase from 59 percent to 79 percent by 2020.

Based in their new forecasts, UBS has upped its 2018 EBITDA estimates for offshore drillers by 25 percent.

The firm anticipates WTI crude prices will recover to roughly $67/bbl by 2020.

UBS has upgraded the following offshore driller stocks from Neutral to Buy and sees upside of between 15 and 60 percent across the board:

  • Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) ($15 target).
  • ENSCO PLC (NYSE: ESV) ($8 target).
  • Noble Corporation Ordinary Shares (UK) (NYSE: NE) ($6 target).
  • Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE: RDC) ($15 target)
  • Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) ($15 target)

At Time Of Publication

    Shares of Diamond Offshore were up 6.33 percent at $14.11.
  • ENSCO shares were up 6.58 percent at $5.59.
  • Noble shares were up 11.26 percent at $4.59.
  • Shares of Rowan were up 4.6 percent at $11.90.
  • Transocean shares were up 7.35 percent at $10.01.

Related Link: Crude Oil Back At $50, But Can It Go Any Higher?

Latest Ratings for DO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy
Aug 2017RBC CapitalUpgradesUnderperformSector Perform
Aug 2017ParetoUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas News Upgrades Price Target Commodities Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DO + ESV)

20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 21
A Host Of Upgrades For Offshore Oil Companies As RBC Sees A Recovery
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Home Depot Profit Tops Expectations
Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on DO
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.