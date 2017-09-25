Market Overview

Argus Has A Taste For United Natural Foods, Names The Stock A Buy

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2017 11:12am   Comments
Argus Has A Taste For United Natural Foods, Names The Stock A Buy
Analysts at Argus Research Company turned bullish on United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) after the company "strengthened" its balance sheet and offered investors "solid" guidance for the full-year in its fourth-quarter earnings report. The firm's David Coleman upgrades United Natural Foods' stock from Hold to Buy with a $49 price target.

United Natural Foods guided its full year fiscal 2018 revenue to be higher by 3.8 to 5.8 percent, or $9.63 to $9.81 billion, the analyst highlighted in his upgrade note. The earnings report also demonstrated management's commitment to improving its balance sheet while not shying away from accretive M&A deals.

Throughout fiscal 2017 the company oversaw four acquisitions and even more deals are "expected" in fiscal 2018, Coleman noted.

tipranks_360.png

However, there is likely to be some pressure to United Natural Foods' earnings as the company places more of an emphasis of fresh food as opposed nonperishable items. The company has also been active in investing in cold-storage facilities and distribution centers which prompted the analyst to lower his fiscal 2018 earnings per share estimate from $2.80 to $2.74. Nevertheless, the revised estimate remains above the consensus estimate of $2.70 per share and the company is still expected to generate a long-term earnings growth rate of 15 percent.

Related Links:

Bring Back Our Growth: United Natural Foods Serves Up Q4 Beat

United Natural Foods: Big Upside On Positive Earnings

Latest Ratings for UNFI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017ArgusUpgradesHoldBuy
Sep 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Sep 2017BuckinghamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for UNFI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

