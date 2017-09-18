Market Overview

Papa John's And Sonic: 2 Appetizing Stocks For Value-Hungry Investors

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2017 1:51pm   Comments
Papa John's And Sonic: 2 Appetizing Stocks For Value-Hungry Investors
Analysts at Citigroup identified on Monday two restaurant stocks that could offer value to investors looking to invest in the group. The firm's Gregory Badishkanian initiated coverage of both Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) and Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) with bullish ratings.

Papa John's

Badishkanian initiated coverage of Papa John's stock with a Buy rating and $90 price target. The pizza chain offers investors a differentiated concept through unique advertising campaigns and partnerships. This business model appears to be sustainable over the long term as the company gains market share and grows out its store count.

While bears might argue the domestic promotional environment within the pizza restaurant is reason to avoid the stock, these fears are "overbaked" and represent an attractive entry point for longer-term investors.

Sonic

Badishkanian initiated coverage of Sonic's stock with a Buy rating and $28 price target. As the largest drive-in chain in the U.S. with more than 3,500 restaurants across 45 states, the company certainly offers a differentiated concept. On top of that, the company's proven operating methods, diverse menu, an attractive value proposition and strong management team are all factors that are not included in the stock's current valuation.

Latest Ratings for PZZA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2017Stephens & Co.MaintainsOverweight
Nov 2016KeyBancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight

