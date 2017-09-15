Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares fell 7 percent despite recording a first quarter earnings beat.

Wells Fargo noted that nothing about the quarter has changed the bank’s conviction that Oracle can return to double-digit EPS in FY2018-2019. Shares fell mostly on weak guidance, in the 2-4 percent range, that Oracle announced on the earnings call.

“Despite investors' concerns, we believe Oracle is positioned to successfully and profitably transition its dominant, high-margin on-premise business to the cloud,” said Wells Fargo analyst Phillip Winslow.

Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight rating with a $62.50 price target.

Meanwhile, Brad Zelnick of Credit Suisse outlined positives and negatives from the quarter.

What Credit Suisse Liked

Strongest organic revenue growth since first quarter of 2015

Support revenue expected to be positive throughout the year

License revenue beat consensus estimates

What Credit Suisse Liked Less

Cloud revenues were guided below street estimates

Platform as a service ticked down in the quarter but is expected to exit the year improving

Transitionary quarter if not for FX benefits

Analysts at Credit Suisse maintained an Overweight rating on Oracle with a $62 price target.

