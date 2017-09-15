Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Reasons Deutsche Bank Upgraded First Solar
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 15, 2017 9:11am   Comments
Share:
4 Reasons Deutsche Bank Upgraded First Solar
Related FSLR
20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Analyst: The Sun Hasn't Set On First Solar's Upside

Between successful product development and a favorable regulatory environment, First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is in a good place, according to Deutsche Bank.

Analyst Vishal Shah upgraded the solar power firm to a Buy Friday and raised his price target from $50 to $65.

What’s Going Well?

As U.S. demand drives higher pricing, the effects are compounded by client stockpiling ahead of a ruling on the section 201 tariff. Deutsche Bank sees “high likelihood of ITC [the International Trade Commission] finding injury in the section 201 case.” The circumstances could result in 2018 series 4 margins between 20 and 30 percent against a 2017 rate of 17.5 percent.

At the same time, Shah expects heightened demand to prompt a 1-gigawatt increase in series 4 capacity delivered in 2018.

This could concur with earlier-than-expected orders of series 6 modules, which Deutsche Bank predicts arriving in late 2017 rather than mid-2018.

Finally, monetization of the phase 1 California Flats Solar Project coupled with the anticipated sale of the company’s stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: CAFD) could drive upside to near-term estimates.

What’s The Outcome?

These factors justify key estimates changes, with Deutsche Bank raising 2017 revenue from $3,032 million to $3,077 million and earnings per share from $2.22 to $2.37.

First Solar closed Thursday at $48.43 but was up 2.7 percent in early Friday trading.

Related Links:

Expert: It's Time To Short Some Of Your Solar Stocks, Beginning With JA Solar

Expect 'Intense Pressure' On These Solar Stocks

Latest Ratings for FSLR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Jul 2017Standpoint ResearchDowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2017Axiom CapitalUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FSLR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Deutsche Bank Solar solar industry Vishal ShahAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSLR + CAFD)

20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Analyst: The Sun Hasn't Set On First Solar's Upside
Expert: It's Time To Short Some Of Your Solar Stocks, Beginning With JA Solar
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On First Solar, Apache And More
JA Solar Likely To Lose Money For The First Time In 16 Quarters
Vetr Downgrades 8Point3 Energy To 2.5 Stars
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on FSLR
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.