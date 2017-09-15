4 Reasons Deutsche Bank Upgraded First Solar
Between successful product development and a favorable regulatory environment, First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is in a good place, according to Deutsche Bank.
Analyst Vishal Shah upgraded the solar power firm to a Buy Friday and raised his price target from $50 to $65.
What’s Going Well?
As U.S. demand drives higher pricing, the effects are compounded by client stockpiling ahead of a ruling on the section 201 tariff. Deutsche Bank sees “high likelihood of ITC [the International Trade Commission] finding injury in the section 201 case.” The circumstances could result in 2018 series 4 margins between 20 and 30 percent against a 2017 rate of 17.5 percent.
At the same time, Shah expects heightened demand to prompt a 1-gigawatt increase in series 4 capacity delivered in 2018.
This could concur with earlier-than-expected orders of series 6 modules, which Deutsche Bank predicts arriving in late 2017 rather than mid-2018.
Finally, monetization of the phase 1 California Flats Solar Project coupled with the anticipated sale of the company’s stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: CAFD) could drive upside to near-term estimates.
What’s The Outcome?
These factors justify key estimates changes, with Deutsche Bank raising 2017 revenue from $3,032 million to $3,077 million and earnings per share from $2.22 to $2.37.
First Solar closed Thursday at $48.43 but was up 2.7 percent in early Friday trading.
Latest Ratings for FSLR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Jul 2017
|Standpoint Research
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Jul 2017
|Axiom Capital
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
