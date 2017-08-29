Amazon Could Make Smaller-Scale Purchases In AI/Machine Learning, AR/VR, Cloud
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods Market is now officially complete, which means many investors are pondering what's next for the online giant that now boasts a physical retail space.
Unfortunately, the answer is Amazon likely doesn't have any large-scale acquisition plans for the near term, Baird Equity Research's Colin Sebastian's commented in a research report. Amazon will stay true to its "disciplined" acquisition strategy and will likely now focus on optimizing its Whole Foods acquisition, which fits in with its multi-channel grocery strategy.
The acquisition of Whole Foods will replace some store visits for Prime members through Amazon Fresh, but at the same time, many Prime users prefer "pick-up points" or to buy their food in-store, the analyst continued. This can create "cold chain efficiencies" that will help Amazon increase its overall scale in all aspects of the grocery store, from online to delivery and in-store.
Moreover, the integration of Prime with Whole Foods will likely result in share gains within the under-penetrated grocery category and also represent a "Prime member acquisition tool," Sebastian also noted.
Finally, Amazon could still be open to overseeing small-scale opportunistic acquisitions in areas such as artificial and augmented reality, cloud, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.
