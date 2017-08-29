Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods Market is now officially complete, which means many investors are pondering what's next for the online giant that now boasts a physical retail space.

Unfortunately, the answer is Amazon likely doesn't have any large-scale acquisition plans for the near term, Baird Equity Research's Colin Sebastian's commented in a research report. Amazon will stay true to its "disciplined" acquisition strategy and will likely now focus on optimizing its Whole Foods acquisition, which fits in with its multi-channel grocery strategy.

The acquisition of Whole Foods will replace some store visits for Prime members through Amazon Fresh, but at the same time, many Prime users prefer "pick-up points" or to buy their food in-store, the analyst continued. This can create "cold chain efficiencies" that will help Amazon increase its overall scale in all aspects of the grocery store, from online to delivery and in-store.

Moreover, the integration of Prime with Whole Foods will likely result in share gains within the under-penetrated grocery category and also represent a "Prime member acquisition tool," Sebastian also noted.

Finally, Amazon could still be open to overseeing small-scale opportunistic acquisitions in areas such as artificial and augmented reality, cloud, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Related Links:

Bananas, Eggs, Salmon And Kale Among The Many Items Now Cheaper At Whole Foods

4 Topics Of Interest As The Amazon-Whole Foods Deal Is Now Official

Latest Ratings for AMZN Date Firm Action From To Aug 2017 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Initiates Coverage On Buy Aug 2017 Mizuho Reinstates Buy Jul 2017 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: food Food Prices GroceryAnalyst Color M&A Analyst Ratings Tech General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.