Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Lack Of Catalysts Sinks Cemex Rating

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2017 10:44am   Comments
Share:
A Lack Of Catalysts Sinks Cemex Rating
Related CX
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2017
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 18

Analysts at Bank of America parted ways with their bullish stance on Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE: CX), a Mexico-based company that mostly works in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement and other products. The firm's Carlos Peyrelongue downgraded Cemex's stock rating from Buy to Neutral with a price target slightly boosted from $10.60 to $10.70.

Cemex's Mexican operations could see a tailwind from a stronger Mexican peso, but this is overshadowed by a lack of positive catalysts in both the Mexican and U.S. markets, Peyrelongue said. Also, the company's international operations in the Philippines and Egypt are expected to remain soft, and the company could lose market share and see margin pressures.

tipranks.png

Meanwhile, absorption of July's planned price increase for cement was "soft" while new capacity and lower demand negatively impacted the market, Peyrelongue continued. But the Street was likely pricing in "strong" absorption of the price hike and this could add additional pressure to the stock.

Looking forward, Cemex does stand to benefit from multiple catalysts in the U.S., including an underlying construction recovery and infrastructure spending from various levels of government. But the analyst sees risks of "disappointment" from soft absorption of October's price hike in Texas due to the damages from Hurricane Harvey and delays in funding from the Fixing America's Transportation Act.

Finally, the analyst's outlook does include upside risk from the approval and implementation of tax reform from the White House.

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2017

An Intelligent Infrastructure ETF
_______
Image Credit: By Pedro Felipe (Own work) [CC BY-SA 4.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for CX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Bank of AmericaDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Mar 2017Longbow ResearchUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Carlos PeyrelongueAnalyst Color Emerging Markets Downgrades Price Target Forex Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2017
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 18
Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 11
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on CX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.