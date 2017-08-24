Following the release of second quarter results by Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG), the Buckingham Research Group discussed three pros and two cons gleaned out of the results.

Signet reported second quarter 2018 sales and earnings, well above the consensus estimates and also above the Street-high estimates. The firm noted that the solid results were helped by a strong Mother's Day shopping period and promotions, while gross margins were below expectations.

Notwithstanding this, the firm said the company reported above-par earnings per share, thanks to a reversal in credit allowances and share buybacks.

On the outlook, the firm noted that the company raised its 2018 adjusted earnings per share above consensus estimates.

As such, Buckingham Research reiterated its Neutral rating on the shares of Signet Jewelers and its $51 price target.

At the time of writing, shares of Signet were rallying 22.86 percent to $63.75.

Analyst Scott Krasik sees three positives and two negatives out of the second quarter earnings report (see his track record here).

See also: Retail To Finish Q2 Earnings Season As Challenges Continue

The Pros And Cons

Pros:

Krasik noted that comps were positive for the first time since the first quarter of 2017, helped by aggressive promotions.

Credit market fundamentals, though mixed, are slightly better than in the previous quarter. The metrics related to credit such as net bad expense as a percentage of receivables fell year-over-year, but credit participation declined for the second straight quarter.

Inventories fell 5.2 percent, pacing below the 2 percent sales growth in the second quarter and the low-single-digit sales decline the company forecasts for the second-half of 2018.

Cons:

Gross margin contraction, with both reported and actual gross margin deteriorating.

Buckingham Research thinks the second-half guidance would need an inflection in sales trends in the second half.

Concluding, Buckingham said its cautious view on Signet was due to its view that fundamentals will be challenged going forward, given its view that historical sales have been potentially inflated by aggressive credit standards.

Additionally, the firm said the company is losing market share due to competitive pressure. The company is also constrained by the fewer levers it has to maintain margins in the future without positive comps, the firm added.

Latest Ratings for SIG Date Firm Action From To Jul 2017 Needham Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2017 Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Nov 2016 Nomura Maintains Buy View More Analyst Ratings for SIG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Buckingham Research Group - Scott KrasikAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.