Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chart: Why iPhone Average Selling Price Estimates Need To Move Higher
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 23, 2017 2:51pm   Comments
Share:
Chart: Why iPhone Average Selling Price Estimates Need To Move Higher
Related AAPL
Apple, Kansas City Southern, Snap: Fast Money Picks For August 23
Watch These 10 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
US Market Indexes Gain on Tuesday (GuruFocus)

If Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: APPL)'s newest iPhone doesn't see a price increase, the blended iPhone average selling price is still expected to grow, according to a new report from Bank of America.

“We see that even if there is no further price increase for the phones to be released in C18 and C19, blended iPhone ASP in C19 would be higher given the step up from C17 would flow through to 2019,” said Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan.

Related: Sacconaghi: Google Is Paying Apple $3 Billion A Year To Remain iPhone's Search Engine

Every $50 higher ASP for the iPhone 8 would add an additional 60-cent EPS in C2018, Mohan said. Bank of America is modeling Apple's C2018 revenue at $277 billion, with EPS expected to be $11.16.

According to Mohan, the base case assumption for the average selling price of the iPhone 8 is $894. Like in years past, Bank of America expects that Apple will lower prices of existing phones by $100 when the new phones are released.

The step up expected in price in 2017 could generate a two-year runway for ASP to increase and is underappreciated, leading Bank of America to reiterate its Buy rating on Apple and maintain a $180 price rating.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017NomuraMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Aug 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America iPhone Wamsi MohanAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple, Kansas City Southern, Snap: Fast Money Picks For August 23
Watch These 10 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
The Golden Gate To The Golden State Of Fintech
Is The iPad Suddenly Cool Again?
'Girls Trip' Passes $100 Million Mark; First Comedy Of The Year To Mark Milestone In Gloomy Summer At Disrupted Box Office
Gene Munster Thanks Mom And Dad's Christmas Gift For Launching His Prolific Career
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.