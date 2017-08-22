Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) hit a new all-time high of $93.32 Tuesday just hours before its second-quarter earnings release. Momentum is certainly on the stock's side as it is up more than 35 percent since the start of 2017.

Heading into the print, analysts at Credit Suisse commented that investors should expect a top-and-bottom line performance that is in-line to modestly above expectations. Also, most of the company's troubles are already well known and communicated which minimizes the likelihood of a surprise.

Voices From The Street

Here is a summary of the stock recommendations and price targets of some of Wall Street's top analysts heading into the report. The vast majority of the Street continue to hold a bullish view on Salesforce with one notable exception: analysts at Bernstein holds a Sell rating on the stock with a $60 price target.

Drexel Hamilton: Buy, $111 price target.

BMO Capital Markets: Buy rating, $100 price target.

Cowen: Buy rating, $100 price target.

RBC Capital Markets: Buy rating, no price target.

Stifel Nicolaus: Buy rating, $105 price target.

Evercore ISI: Buy rating, $110 price target.

Piper Jaffray: Buy rating, 110$ price target.

Northland Securities: Buy rating, $105 price target.

Mizuho Securities : Buy rating, $100 price target.

Canaccord Genuity: Buy rating, $100 price target.

FBN Securities: Buy rating, $105 price target.

William Blair: Buy rating, no price target.

Oppenheimer: Buy rating, $100 price target.

Rosenblatt Securities: Buy rating, $100 price target.

JMP Securities: Buy rating, 95$ price target.

Roth Capital: Buy rating, $103 price target.

BTIG: Buy rating, $100 price target.

MKM Partners: Buy rating, $104 price target.

Keybanc: Buy rating, no price target.

Barclays: Buy rating, $97 price target.

Baird: Buy rating, $90 price target.

SunTrust Robinson: Buy rating, $105 price target.

Wedbush: Buy rating, $102 price target.

Goldman Sachs: Buy rating, $96 price target.

Macquarie: Buy rating, $102 price target.

Benchmark: Buy rating, no price target.

Nomura: Buy rating, $90 price target.

Wells Fargo: Buy rating, $100 price target.

Deutsche Bank: Buy rating, $90 price target.

Merrill Lynch: Buy rating, $100 price target.

UBS: Buy rating, $100 price target.

Citigroup: Buy rating, $89 price target.

Morgan Stanley: Buy rating, $107 price target.

JP Morgan: Buy rating, $95 price target.

BNP Paribas: Buy rating, $95 price target.

Jefferies: Hold rating, $80 price target.

Pivotal Research: Hold rating, $83 price target.

Needham: Hold rating, $88 price target.

Bernstein: Sell rating, $60 price target.

Latest Ratings for CRM Date Firm Action From To Jun 2017 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2017 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Outperform Apr 2017 Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Outperform

