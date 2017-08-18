One of the remaining notable companies yet to report earnings is home goods retailer Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), scheduled to report its second-quarter results after market close Aug. 23.

Loop Capital Markets' Anthony Chukumba maintains a Hold rating and $54 price target on Williams-Sonoma's stock heading into the report, but thinks investor focus won't be squarely on the core Williams-Sonoma store.

Specifically, the primary focus will be on the Pottery Barn brands given their recent struggles in which Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and PBteen all reported flat to lower comps over the past four quarters, Chukumba said. The West Elm brand has reported two quarters of single-digit-percentage comparable brand revenue growth, which put an end to a 27 quarter streak of double-digit percentage growth.

Many of the company's brands continue to be pressured by the "retail industry boogeyman Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)," especially at a time when the online giant is likely considering a major push into furniture, the analyst added.

Finally, Williams-Sonoma's stock is trading at a 12.5x multiple on the analyst's 2017 earnings per share estimate, which represents a discount versus its historical level and in-line with its peers. While the stock does appear to be "inexpensive" based on a valuation perspective, it's nevertheless "appropriately valued" given expectations for slowing growth and "stagnant" profit margins.

Related Links:

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Report

8 Stocks To Watch For August 18, 2017

Latest Ratings for WSM Date Firm Action From To May 2017 Gordon Haskett Initiates Coverage On Accumulate Mar 2017 William Blair Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Feb 2017 Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Market Perform View More Analyst Ratings for WSM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Anthony Chukumba Furniture Home Goods Loop Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Previews Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.