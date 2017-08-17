Looking to invest in a retailer that can stand on its own against the mighty Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)? How about three, courtesy of CNBC's Jim Cramer.

It may not seem to be the case, but not every retailer is getting crushed by Amazon, Cramer explained during his daily "Mad Money" show Wednesday. In fact, there exists a small handful of companies that can not only compete but can win against Amazon.

Top of the list is the off-price retailer TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) who "put on a clinic" on how to beat Amazon, Cramer explained. By offering consumers a "treasure hunt environment" of branded goods at a cheaper price, consumers will continue flocking to stores.

TJX's management expressed their confidence in a long-term plan to open 260 new stores in 2017 and another 1,700 stores in the coming years, Cramer added.

'Fashion Player'

Second on Cramer's list of companies that are Amazon-proof is Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN).

Urban Outfitters demonstrated in its earnings report that it is a true "fashion player" with an attractive assortment that consumers want to buy.

"The right fashion can still win," Cramer emphasized.

Target

Finally, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) impressed Cramer with a 32 percent growth in the digital segment — one of the best readings the "Mad Money" host as seen this earnings season.

"It's happening, it's working," Cramer said in reference to Target's initiatives to become a better online and offline player.

Also, Target's attractive 4.4-percent dividend yield adds another attractive element to the story.

