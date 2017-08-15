Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Snap Wins An Upgrade Following Lock-Up Expiration, Q2 Results

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2017 10:30am   Comments
Share:
Snap Wins An Upgrade Following Lock-Up Expiration, Q2 Results
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Stock Futures Climb, But Retail, Tech Names Take Hard Early Hits (Investor's Business Daily)

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald turned bullish on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) to reflect a "significant shift" in the stock's risk to reward profile after the lockup expiration and the company's second-quarter earnings report. The firm's Kip Paulson upgraded Snap's stock rating from Neutral to Overweight with an unchanged $15 price target.

Snap's lock-up expiration started more than two weeks ago and any negative impact on the hundreds of millions of shares that can now be openly sold should be behind the company, Paulson argued. Also, Snap's co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy confirmed they won't be selling any of their approximate 190 million shares this year.

Meanwhile, Snap's second-quarter earnings report did contain a few encouraging metrics, Paulson continued. Specifically, the company's lower ad pricing was a result of low bid density in the self-serve channel. While some view this as a negative the other side of the story is that low pricing implies higher return on ad spend, which should attract advertisers to the platform.

On the negative front daily active users on the Snapchat platform slowed down in the second quarter to a 21 percent year-over-year growth (or 7 million sequential daily active users) mostly due to competition from rival Instagram. However, Snapchat's users are "highly engaged" and spend more time on the platform versus Instagram and are visiting the platform more frequently.

Bottom line, Snap should benefit moving forward from a growing engagement, DAU growth estimates (5 million to 10 million per quarter) are more achievable which could result in "significant upside" to Snap's average revenue per user in 2018 and beyond.

At last check, shares of Snap were up 3.61 percent at $13.05.

Related Links:

Analyst: Every Single One Of Snap's Problems Are 'Self-Inflected

Facebook's Mimicry Tactics Against Snapchat Appear To Be Working

Latest Ratings for SNAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Cantor FitzgeraldUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Aug 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHold
Aug 2017CitigroupMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SNAP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Upgrades Events Analyst Ratings Movers Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Analyst: Every Single One Of Snap's Problems Are 'Self-Inflected'
Snap Higher In Volatile Session
Snap Makes New All-Time Low After Q2 Miss, Attempts To Rebound
18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SNAP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.