Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: Blue Apron Downgrade Makes It Ripe For Acquisition
Mark Fritz , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2017 9:57am   Comments
Share:
Analyst: Blue Apron Downgrade Makes It Ripe For Acquisition
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 11, 2017
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Blue Apron, Still Views It As Leader In Meal-Kit Delivery
Nasdaq Thumped Again In Broad Sell-Off; Small Caps Also Hit (Investor's Business Daily)

Citi analyst Mark May downgraded Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) to Neutral, like other analysts citing the IPO’s disappointing quarterly results due to issues with the opening of a new fulfillment center.

Opening For The Competition Or Ripe For An Acquisition?

“Because of these issues, management plans to lower its marketing spend by ~30% y/y in order to manage order growth and customer satisfaction. 2H17 revenue is forecasted to decline y/y and adj. EBITDA losses are expected to increase,” he said. “These execution issues not only introduce new risks to the outlook (e.g., future expansion needs, damage to brand/customer satisfaction, etc.), but also potentially create an opening for the competition."

tipranks.png

He also downgraded the target price to $5.50. “We see the biggest risk to our downgrade as being an acquisition of APRN by a large retailer looking to compete with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN),” he said.

Blue Apron’s opening price when it went public in June was $10. It closed at $5.09 on Thursday.

Related Link: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Blue Apron

Latest Ratings for APRN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Aug 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyDowngradesBuyHold
Aug 2017CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for APRN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: AmazonAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Commodities M&A Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + APRN)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 11, 2017
Stay Away From The Real Estate Play In Retail
An Inauspicious Day For Google
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Blue Apron, Still Views It As Leader In Meal-Kit Delivery
Google, Amazon Among Speculated Buyers If RingCentral M&A Rumors Are True
25 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on APRN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.