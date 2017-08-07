Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Leon Cooperman Thinks The Market Is Fully Valued

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2017 1:44pm   Comments
Share:
Leon Cooperman Thinks The Market Is Fully Valued
Related SPY
Small-Cap Relief In Emerging Markets
Analyst: Here's What To Expect From Congress On Debt Ceiling, Tax Reform
Alethea Capital Management, LLC Buys Capital One Financial Corp, McDonald's Corp, Essex ... (GuruFocus)
Related
How The Markets Fared In July
Robert Shiller Explains What Keeps Him Up At Night

Leon Cooperman said on CNBC's Fast Money Halftime Report that the market is fully valued at the moment. He explained that President Donald Trump's tax package could add $10 per share to the S&P 500 earnings, if it gets through completely.

With the tax package, the S&P 500 earnings per share would increase to $146 and with the price of earnings of 17, Cooperman arrives at the value that is pretty close to the current value of the index. Cooperman added that the market is not overvalued, and he sees no signs of a top.

He thinks there is optimism in the market, but there is still no euphoria, which is one of the signs that the market is close to its top. Bear markets come from fundamental reasons and there are currently no signs of a recession, said Cooperman. China is growing 6.5 percent, Europe is picking up momentum and the U.S. is doing better.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Leon CoopermanAnalyst Color CNBC Emerging Markets Eurozone Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + SPX)

Small-Cap Relief In Emerging Markets
Analyst: Here's What To Expect From Congress On Debt Ceiling, Tax Reform
The Market In 5 Minutes
How Long Can This S&P 500 Consolidation Continue?
The Market In 5 Minutes
Special Counsel Mueller Digging Deeper Into Russia, Trump And The Money Trail
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.