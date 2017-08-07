Market Overview

Exceeding Expectations, Chemours Shares Upgraded At UBS

Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2017 1:42pm   Comments
Exceeding Expectations, Chemours Shares Upgraded At UBS
UBS upgraded shares of Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) following better-than-expected second-quarter results, helped by cost cutting and fluoroproducts growth.

Analysts John Roberts and Edlain Rodriguez said their prior concerns regarding Chemours' ability to deliver cost savings, fluoroproducts growth and liabilities have been disproved by the thumping performance.

UBS said the company continues to benefit from TiO2 price increases and cost savings following the bottom in the first quarter. The company expects price increases of 15 percent for 2017 and 10 percent for 2018, although expecting prices to moderate after 2017. TiO2 account for about 55 percent of the 2018 EBITDA.

See also: The Simple Case For Being A Chemours Bull

Additionally, the firm said fluoroproducts, accounting for about 40 percent of 2018 EBITA, continue to ramp to nextgen refrigerants. The firm believes Opteon HFO would be a key growth driver, with the company investing to triple capacity by the end of next year.

The firm noted that the company raised its EBITDA guidance for the second half from $640 million to about $650 million to $750 million. Accordingly, the firm sees a more balanced risk/reward going forward.

Consequently, UBS raised its EBITDA estimates for 2017 from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion, for 2018 from $1.47 billion to $1.62 billion and for 2019 from $1.45 billion to $1.65 billion.

As such, UBS upgraded shares of Chemours from Sell to Neutral and raised its price target from $36 to $50, as it moved its valuation base to 2018 to reflect higher confidence in the growth outlook.

At the time of writing, Chemours is advancing 1.60 percent to $50.10.

Latest Ratings for CC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017UBSUpgradesSellNeutral
Jul 2017CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2017JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

