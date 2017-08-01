Here's What Makes Snap-On The 'Top Idea' At Baird
Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) remains Baird’s top pick, with analyst David Leiker reiterating an Outperform rating and $197 price target.
Leiker expects shareholder returns to approach 20-percent annual through 2020.
The analyst’s view was reaffirmed by a recent shift in investor sentiment, with a new theme being long investors “looking to get more involved.”
The shift followed a strong second quarter earnings report on July 20. The company reported EPS of $2.60 compared with $2.36 in the same quarter last year and $921.4 million in sales, up about $50 million year over year.
Before the report, “virtually 100 percent of inbound calls” Leiker received were negative. Leiker notes that 10 percent of shares are still short.
Snap-on’s business model has proven to be very profitable, with a 21-percent return on equity for its core business and near 30 percent for Snap-on Credit. The company has been the Street’s estimates every quarter for the past seven years.
Moving forward, Leiker will be looking to see rising Tools Group growth, stable-to-down originations and stable credit metrics.
Image Credit: By Dwight Burdette - Own work, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Latest Ratings for SNA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2017
|Oppenheimer
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Jun 2016
|CL King
|Initiates Coverage on
|Buy
|Oct 2015
|Longbow Research
|Upgrades
|Buy
