Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's What Makes Snap-On The 'Top Idea' At Baird
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2017 9:51am   Comments
Share:
Here's What Makes Snap-On The 'Top Idea' At Baird
Related SNA
Trump To Sign Order Directing Tighter Enforcement Of Foreign Work Visas
Altria, Snap-on, United Continental And Japan: Fast Money Picks For March 15

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) remains Baird’s top pick, with analyst David Leiker reiterating an Outperform rating and $197 price target.

Leiker expects shareholder returns to approach 20-percent annual through 2020.

The analyst’s view was reaffirmed by a recent shift in investor sentiment, with a new theme being long investors “looking to get more involved.”

The shift followed a strong second quarter earnings report on July 20. The company reported EPS of $2.60 compared with $2.36 in the same quarter last year and $921.4 million in sales, up about $50 million year over year.

tipranks.png

Before the report, “virtually 100 percent of inbound calls” Leiker received were negative. Leiker notes that 10 percent of shares are still short.

Snap-on’s business model has proven to be very profitable, with a 21-percent return on equity for its core business and near 30 percent for Snap-on Credit. The company has been the Street’s estimates every quarter for the past seven years.

Moving forward, Leiker will be looking to see rising Tools Group growth, stable-to-down originations and stable credit metrics.

Keep up with earnings season and analyst coverage in real-time with Benzinga Pro.

Related Links:

Trump To Sign Order Directing Tighter Enforcement Of Foreign Work Visas

Stanley Black Seeks to Grow on Organic, Inorganic Strategies
_________
Image Credit: By Dwight Burdette - Own work, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for SNA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2017OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jun 2016CL KingInitiates Coverage onBuy
Oct 2015Longbow ResearchUpgradesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SNA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Baird David LeikerAnalyst Color Long Ideas Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNA)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SNA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.