Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), a real estate investment trust that operates in New York, lost a bullish rating from Wall Street this week. Stifel's John Guinee downgrades Vornado's stock rating from Buy to Hold with a price target lowered from $86 to $77.

Vornado continues to be an attractive company on a net asset value discount basis, cash flow generation and value creation, Guinee commented in his downgrade note. But at the same time, this is already known to investors and there's a lack of catalysts that could generate notable upside (see Guinee's track record here).

Vornado's spin-off of its Washington, D.C. ,portfolio to JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) is now a "distant memory," and the company's New York pipeline is comprised of deliveries in only 2019 and beyond, Guinee continued. For example, the 220 Central Park South condominium tower is still two years away from completion and a new headquarters for Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) near Chelsea Market also won't be finalized until at least 2019.

Meanwhile, the company is expected to see flat same-store net operating income growth while simultaneously contending with a Manhattan office market that is flush with new supply and tenant turnover is a concern. The company will also see elevated capital expenditure costs along with G&A costs.

Bottom line, investors do have reason to be "happy" with owning the stock ahead of an expected special dividend pay-out in the first half of 2019. However, there are few near-term catalysts to boost the stock higher despite the stock trading at a discount relative to larger Manhattan-centric office REIT peers.

Related Links:

Barron's Picks And Pans: Medtronic, Yum China, PayPal And More

Rising Rent Expectations Raise Vornado Realty Rating At Argus

Latest Ratings for VNO Date Firm Action From To Aug 2017 Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Buy Hold Aug 2017 Argus Upgrades Hold Buy Jul 2017 Citigroup Maintains Buy View More Analyst Ratings for VNO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Central Park John GuineeAnalyst Color REIT Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.