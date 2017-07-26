Intense Competition Pressures Eli Lilly, Leerink Downgrades
Despite a strong quarter, analysts see a difficult road ahead for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY).
“Even though Eli Lilly's launch execution has been outstanding," Leerink Managing Director Seamus Fernandez said, "the ways for LLY investors to win in our view appear limited when NVO's SUSTAIN 7 reads out this quarter, and predicting the outcome of the Alimta IPR likely is no better than 50/50 (despite LLY winning at trial and on appeal in the usual courts)."
Fernandez downgraded Eli Lilly to Market Perform with a price target between $90 and $93.
Further, following Eli Lilly’s earnings call, UBS analyst Marc Goodman believes the company's earnings beat and guidance raise was simply not good enough. Shares of Eli Lilly fell over 3 percent after Monday’s report.
“In addition to some residual Baricitinib disappointment and some sector rotation out of pharma, investors are pointing to weakness in Animal Health, positive pricing from a few older products (Forteo, Cialis) driving some of the upside, fewer catalysts in 2H17 as reasons for the negative stock performance,” Goodman said as he maintained his Neutral rating and $85 price target.
4 Reasons Behind The Bearish Calls
- Animal Health remains a notably weak franchise, with declining metrics.
- Despite the excitement around JAK inhibitors, “we believe the regulatory update for Olumiant removes upside optionality in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and possibly other indications given concerns over thrombosis (DVT/PE) risk,” Fernandez wrote.
- SUSTAIN 7 approaches a no-win situation for Trulicity according to Fernandez. "While we expect Trulicity growth to continue, we believe the range of outcomes weigh against Lilly & Co. given semaglutide’s importance to NVO’s diabetes portfolio,” he said.
- Everyone already expects a positive Alimta IPR ruling, which leaves little room for upside for Eli Lilly investors.
Shares of Eli Lilly were trading at $81.10 in Wednesday’s session.
Latest Ratings for LLY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Leerink Swann
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Jul 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jul 2017
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
