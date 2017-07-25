Market Overview

Lululemon Shares Downgraded, Here's What's Changed
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2017 11:17am   Comments
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) has been downgraded from a Buy rating to a Hold by analysts at Stifel citing sector challenges and execution risk.

“We remain constructive on the Company’s potential to leverage brand authenticity for global growth but also remain mindful o execution risks and external factors that could challenge fundamental progress,” said Stifel analyst Jim Duffy.

Despite the downgrade, Stifel raised its price target from $60 to $66.

The downgrade does not come from a loss of relevance in the market, but is due to the struggling athletic apparel sector, whihc is seeing consolidation and a fundamental shift to direct to consumer initiatives.

Lululemon does stand to see some benefit from the recent strength in the Canadian dollar which is expected to prop up revenue and earnings in quarters two thru four.

Key Risks For Lululemon

    1. Pervasive softness in North American retail foot traffic will challenge brick-and-mortar same-store sales.
    2. Limited evidence of proof of concept in international markets and the growing importance of international growth to future earnings and the multiple.

“Contemplative of near-term upside potential, longer term opportunities, and risks, we are challenged to justify sufficient risk adjusted valuation to support a buy rating,” said Duffy.

Shares of Lululemon were down 1.39 percent on Tuesday.

Related Links:

Lululemon Has Room For Valuation, Earnings Upside This Year

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Lululemon And Canada Goose

Latest Ratings for LULU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Stifel NicolausDowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2017NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2017OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

