DSW Outgrows Hold Rating, Deutsche Upgrades To Buy
“If the Shoe Fits, Upgrade to Buy,” Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell said as he set a $21 price target on DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW).
“We believe the YTD decline is overdone, creating an intriguing non-apparel value play. We see modest upside to estimates as initiatives gain traction later this year, but more importantly, there is opportunity for the multiple to recover to the 1-year average as we move past recent merchandising and weather issues,” Trussell said. “DSW has a multi-faceted digital strategy positioning it well in the long run in an evolving backdrop, with incremental share up for grabs over time as others close doors.”
Investors Should Expect A Strong Q2 Earnings Report
Trussell believes DSW should hit the high-end of Q2 EPS guidance driven by several factors. Specifically, he cited: “1) exiting 1Q with good momentum; 2) outperformance in sandals; 3) industry data showing sequential acceleration; 4) the digital relaunch; and 5) an improving inventory position.”
Trussell Sees Upside To His Estimates
He noted that DSW’s valuation looks cheap for a non-apparel value play, and noted how the company has a number of catalyst ahead that should help them beat estimates.
4 Catalysts To Watch Out For
- Strong boot sales driven by favorable weather
- Kids rollout improving productivity
- Power Stores
- Key Hires
Shares of DSW were up 1.8 at $16.77 percent during Tuesday's pre-market, and at 10 a.m. ET, shares were up 4.07 percent at $17.15.
