DSW Outgrows Hold Rating, Deutsche Upgrades To Buy
Merrick Weingarten , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2017 10:02am   Comments
“If the Shoe Fits, Upgrade to Buy,” Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell said as he set a $21 price target on DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW).

“We believe the YTD decline is overdone, creating an intriguing non-apparel value play. We see modest upside to estimates as initiatives gain traction later this year, but more importantly, there is opportunity for the multiple to recover to the 1-year average as we move past recent merchandising and weather issues,” Trussell said. “DSW has a multi-faceted digital strategy positioning it well in the long run in an evolving backdrop, with incremental share up for grabs over time as others close doors.”

tipranks.png

Investors Should Expect A Strong Q2 Earnings Report

Trussell believes DSW should hit the high-end of Q2 EPS guidance driven by several factors. Specifically, he cited: “1) exiting 1Q with good momentum; 2) outperformance in sandals; 3) industry data showing sequential acceleration; 4) the digital relaunch; and 5) an improving inventory position.”

Trussell Sees Upside To His Estimates

He noted that DSW’s valuation looks cheap for a non-apparel value play, and noted how the company has a number of catalyst ahead that should help them beat estimates.

4 Catalysts To Watch Out For

    1. Strong boot sales driven by favorable weather
    2. Kids rollout improving productivity
    3. Power Stores
    4. Key Hires

Shares of DSW were up 1.8 at $16.77 percent during Tuesday's pre-market, and at 10 a.m. ET, shares were up 4.07 percent at $17.15.


_______
Image Credit: By Dwight Burdette (Own work) [CC BY 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0) or CC BY 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for DSW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
May 2017SusquehannaUpgradesNegativeNeutral
May 2017BuckinghamDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DSW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

