Friday's Sell Off In Autoliv Shares Created An Opportunistic Entry Point For Long-Term Bulls
Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) were hard hit on Friday after the company disappointed investors in its earnings report. But the sell off has also created an "opportunistic entry point" for a long-term investment, at least according to analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
BMO's Richard Carlson maintains an Outperform rating on Autoliv's stock with an unchanged $121 price target as the company's longer-term outlook remains "strong." In fact, even an in-line earnings report wouldn't have been enough to support the stock and that most of the revenue miss was due to "below-the-line items."
The company's gross margin of 21 percent was a second-quarter record and adjusted EBIT margin slightly missed at 8.4 percent versus expectations for 8.5 percent, the analyst continued. Also, despite a $110 million payment to Zenuity in the quarter and a $157 million share buyback, the company's balance sheet "remains in great shape" and under-levered with a net-debt leverage of just 0.7x.
Finally, the company did cut its full-year organic growth outlook from around 4 percent to around 2 percent, but encouragingly, full-year total sales expectations remain unchanged at up 3 percent. In addition, management continues to expect its full-year adjusted operating profit margin of around 8.5 percent.
"With the stock falling back below $110 with the overall outlook remaining strong, we believe the shares are opportunistically priced for re-entry," the analyst concluded.
Bottom line, the analyst remains "bullish on anything "safety related" and Autoliv is "the only pure play in the space."
Latest Ratings for ALV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Mizuho
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jun 2017
|Guggenheim
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|May 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
