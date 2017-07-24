Market Overview

Friday's Sell Off In Autoliv Shares Created An Opportunistic Entry Point For Long-Term Bulls

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2017 3:38pm   Comments
Friday's Sell Off In Autoliv Shares Created An Opportunistic Entry Point For Long-Term Bulls
Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) were hard hit on Friday after the company disappointed investors in its earnings report. But the sell off has also created an "opportunistic entry point" for a long-term investment, at least according to analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

BMO's Richard Carlson maintains an Outperform rating on Autoliv's stock with an unchanged $121 price target as the company's longer-term outlook remains "strong." In fact, even an in-line earnings report wouldn't have been enough to support the stock and that most of the revenue miss was due to "below-the-line items."

The company's gross margin of 21 percent was a second-quarter record and adjusted EBIT margin slightly missed at 8.4 percent versus expectations for 8.5 percent, the analyst continued. Also, despite a $110 million payment to Zenuity in the quarter and a $157 million share buyback, the company's balance sheet "remains in great shape" and under-levered with a net-debt leverage of just 0.7x.

Finally, the company did cut its full-year organic growth outlook from around 4 percent to around 2 percent, but encouragingly, full-year total sales expectations remain unchanged at up 3 percent. In addition, management continues to expect its full-year adjusted operating profit margin of around 8.5 percent.

"With the stock falling back below $110 with the overall outlook remaining strong, we believe the shares are opportunistically priced for re-entry," the analyst concluded.

Bottom line, the analyst remains "bullish on anything "safety related" and Autoliv is "the only pure play in the space."

Latest Ratings for ALV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017MizuhoUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jun 2017GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
May 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Reiteration Travel Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

