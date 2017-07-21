Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Give Visa Credit, A Strong Q3 Bolstered By A Bright Outlook
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2017 11:59am   Comments
Share:
Give Visa Credit, A Strong Q3 Bolstered By A Bright Outlook
Related V
Can Nasdaq Make It 41? Benchmark Struggles As Markets Hug Flat Line
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. ... (GuruFocus)

In a mixed financial sector, Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is shining, according to analysts from Normura Instinet and Barclays, which rate the stock Buy and Overweight, respectively.

Visa posted strong third-quarter earnings on Thursday, with $0.86 EPS and $4.6 billion in sales. Management also reaffirmed guidance for approximately 20 percent sales growth in fiscal 2017.

Nomura Instinet’s Bill Carcache raised his price target from $105 to $120, and Barclays’ Darrin Peller upped his to $114.

“This quarter’s results once again showcase the strength of [Visa’s] business model,” said Carcache in a note.

Carcache also raised his EPS estimates for the next two years by four cents each, to $3.33 for 2017 and $3.92 for 2018.

Peller noted that EPS gains were driven by a broad mix of strengths, but notably pricing synergies in Europe and a favorable tax rate.

The company did face pressure from tough forex volatility comps, but Peller believes they will start easing.

Visa shares continued to reach all-time highs mid-day Friday, breaking past $100.

Keep up with earnings season and analyst coverage in real-time with Benzinga Pro.

Related Links:

The Prospects Of Currency As Visa, Cryptocurrencies Push For Cashless Future

Can Nasdaq Make It 41? Benchmark Struggles As Markets Hug Flat Line

Latest Ratings for V

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2017MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2017Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2016Bank of AmericaUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for V
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BarclaysAnalyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Reiteration Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (V)

Can Nasdaq Make It 41? Benchmark Struggles As Markets Hug Flat Line
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Paypal, Under Armour And CVS
10 Stocks To Watch For July 21, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Earnings
12 Stocks To Watch For July 20, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on V
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.