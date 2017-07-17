23% Upside Expected For NIC Inc, According To Imperial Capital

After revising Nic. Inc’s (NASDAQ: EGOV) estimates to see the impact of recent contract expirations, Imperial Capital analyst Jeff Kessler raised his rating from In-Line to Outperform with a 12-month price target of $23.

“We continue to believe that NIC’s business model gives it significant competitive advantage over other service providers that typically use a time-and-materials project-based pricing approach that is less customizable for the client, and is harder to turn into a long-term relationship,” Kessler said.

Even with the loss of revenue and profit from the Tennessee and Iowa portal contracts, Kessler remains confident in Nic’s management team.

Additionally, he noted, “About 90% of NIC’s revenues are recurring and shared on a per-click basis, with typical contracts ranging from 3 to 7 years in length. Not including the local business, we estimate the eGovernment market opportunity at over $1.5bn, compared to NIC’s LTM revenue of $323mn.”

Nic was up nearly 2 percent at $19.10 in Monday’s trading session.

Latest Ratings for EGOV Date Firm Action From To Jul 2017 Imperial Capital Upgrades In-Line Outperform Jun 2017 DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Neutral Feb 2017 Loop Capital Initiates Coverage On Hold View More Analyst Ratings for EGOV

