Analysts at RBC Capital Markets turned bullish on United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) Monday due to an improvement in the rental market and the company's large cash generation. Seth Weber upgraded United Rentals' stock from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target boosted from $128 to $138.

The Sector Perform rating was based on rental pressure in the industry equipment space and ongoing competition, which was "dampening" United Rentals' prospects, Weber noted in a note. But recent consolidation in space, including United Rentals' acquisition of NES in January gives the company the necessary scale to outperform.

In fact, ongoing consolidation is merely "part of the evolution of the sector" and could create a "stickier model" with more consistent volume, higher returns -- and in turn, higher stock valuations relative to historical levels.

Meanwhile, United Rentals' large exposure to the U.S. construction and energy markets will help the company generate a "robust" free cash flow of $875 million in fiscal 2017. This estimate doesn't factor in any change in policy from the White House concerning a large-scale infrastructure spending.

Recent commentary from privately owned Sunbelt Rentals noted a seasonal uplift in fleet on rent along with record physical utilization for the time of the year, the analyst added. Commentary from U.S. industrial distributors suggests a "healthy" revenue outlook and this bodes well for United Rentals as it tracks closely with overall trends.

Related Links:

Iron Ore Pricing 201: Current Spot Pricing Suggests Further Downside

Industrials Complexity Has Elevated Q2 Earnings Risk: Here's Why

Latest Ratings for URI Date Firm Action From To Jul 2017 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform May 2017 Evercore ISI Group Upgrades In-Line Outperform Apr 2017 Bank of America Upgrades Neutral Buy View More Analyst Ratings for URI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: construction Equipment Rentals Infrastructure Spending Seth WeberAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.