Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Snack Attack: UBS Highlights PepsiCo's Strong Snacks Performance

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2017 10:54am   Comments
Share:
Snack Attack: UBS Highlights PepsiCo's Strong Snacks Performance
Related PEP
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; VOXX International Shares Plummet
Vontobel Asset Management Inc Buys Autohome Inc, Credicorp, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Sells Dollar ... (GuruFocus)

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) were trading lower by around 0.50 percent early Tuesday morning even though the company reported a top- and bottom-line beats in its earnings report.

PepsiCo earned $1.50 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $15.71 billion while analysts were expecting the beverage and snack maker to earn $1.40 per share on revenue of $15.61 billion.

Driving PepsiCo's top-line beat was a 3.1-percent organic growth, which was 1 point better than expected, UBS's Stephen Powers explained during CNBC's "Squawk Box" segment. Leading this beat was strong sales in snacks, particularly Frito-Lay, which grew 3.5 percent and should be considered "best in class" across the entire food category.

tipranks.png

PepsiCo is also doing a good job in leveraging its snack and beverage business together as it offers food service companies an entire portfolio of product lines, the analyst continued. The strong performance follows the company's decision in 2016 to manage its snack, beverages and Quaker Foods North America under one unit run by Al Carey.

Is PepsiCo Moving Too Far Too Fast?

One of the biggest trends across the entire food sector is a shift toward healthier options — or as Squawk Box's co-host Joe Kernen says, "tasteless things." Joking aside, this does raise a concern for investors: Does PepsiCo need to move into this category?

The risk for PepsiCo is that the company moves "too far and too fast," the analyst answered. The company does indeed need to move into more healthier categories but it is a "balancing act" as it can't neglect strong performing but less healthy brands, such as Cheetos.

Related Links:

5 Stocks To Watch For July 11, 2017

Will Delta And Pepsi Set Tone For New Earnings Season?
_______
Image Credit: By Leonard J. DeFrancisci, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for PEP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2017BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Apr 2017SusquehannaUpgradesNeutralPositive
Jan 2017BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for PEP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Al Carey CheetosAnalyst Color CNBC Earnings News Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PEP)

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; VOXX International Shares Plummet
PepsiCo's CFO Talks Earnings And Product Innovation
Mid-Day Market Update: Halcon Resources Jumps After Announcing Sale of Williston Basin Assets; Shiloh Industries Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Flat; PepsiCo Profit Tops Expectations
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Job Openings, Wholesale Inventories Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on PEP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.