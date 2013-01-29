ñol

UPDATE: Bank of America Downgrades Digital Realty Trust to Neutral on Valuation

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2013 8:29 AM | 1 min read
Bank of America downgraded Digital Realty Trust
DLR
from Buy to Neutral and maintained a $74.00 price objective. Bank of America commented, "We are downgrading DLR to Neutral from Buy based on valuation. DLR's shares have recovered from their November 5, 2012 bottom of $59.28. Over the last 90 days, the stock has outperformed with a +20% total return vs. +10% for all REITs. Total potential return, including the dividend yield, is now 5.9% and the stock now screens as a Neutral within our coverage universe. Our $74 PO (unchanged) is a +10% premium to our forward NAV, reflecting the strength of DLR management." Digital Realty Trust closed at $72.73 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

