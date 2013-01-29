ñol

UPDATE: Sterne Agee Downgrades Vmware to Neutral on Lack of Near Term Catalysts

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2013 7:55 AM | 24 seconds read
Sterne Agee downgraded Vmware
VMW
from Buy to Neutral and announceed an $86.00 price target. Sterne Agee commented, "VMW continues to see positive growth with vCloud bookings but broader macro challenges, tough comps and saturation of the core vSphere opportunity are impacting the top line for at least the next 6 months. We see increased near-term volatility as investors look to further reassess the long-term growth profile of license revenue." Vmware closed at $98.32 on Monday.

