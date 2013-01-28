ñol

Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating, $67.50 PT on Hess Corp.

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 2:32 PM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating and $67.50 price target on Hess Corp.
HES
. Citigroup noted, “Hess announced it is closing its Port Reading refinery in New Jersey and selling its terminal network. Approximately $1.0 billion of working capital will be released from the sale of the terminals. We estimate the terminal assets could be valued at $1.0 billion (excluding working capital). Hess did not disclose the tax basis in these assets; however, the company is not a significant taxpayer in the US and has accumulated a large enough NOL from all its drilling activity in the US to offset any taxable gains. We had valued the Port Reading asset and related assets at $260mm. The announcement today has the potential to add over $1.7bn in value above and beyond out NAV or $5 per share.” Hess Corp. closed on Friday at $62.41.

