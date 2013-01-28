ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Piper Jaffray Raises PT to $27 on Pacira Pharmaceuticals on Strong Exparel Data Points

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 1:59 PM | 1 min read
Piper Jaffray reiterated its Overweight rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals
PCRX
and raised the price target from $22.00 to $27.00. Piper Jaffray noted, “Data points for Pacira's Exparel continue to look favorable, reinforcing our confidence in a strong sales ramp for 2013 and beyond. Institutional sales (wholesale acquisition cost (WAC)-based sales, per Wolters Kluwer (WK), via Bloomberg) for Exparel for December 2012 were around $2.76M, compared to $1.67M in November. Though third party sources generally have done an uneven job of capturing demand, the directional trends dovetail with PCRX's bullish commentary regarding hospital acceptance. We remain confident in our Exparel sales estimates of $70M and $146M in 2013 and 2014, respectively.” Pacira Pharmaceuticals closed at $19.88 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Piper JaffrayAnalyst ColorPrice TargetIntraday UpdateAnalyst Ratings