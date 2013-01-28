UPDATE: Piper Jaffray Cuts PT to $32 on Theravance Following New Convertible Offering

Piper Jaffray reiterated its Overweight rating on Theravance

THRX

and lowered the price target from $35.00 to $32.00. Piper Jaffray commented, “We are reiterating our OW rating on THRX shares, but lowering our PT to $32 from $35 following a $287.5mn convertible offering. We believe current valuation assumes less than 50/50 chance of Breo getting regulatory approval by its May 12, 2013 PDUFA date and assumes additional Phase III trials are required prior to approval of Anoro (LAMA/LABA). We expect the Breo FDA panel on March 7, 2013 to pave the way for a 2013 launch and support upside to shares closer to our price target.” Theravance closed at $21.27 on Friday.