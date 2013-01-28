ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Piper Jaffray Cuts PT to $32 on Theravance Following New Convertible Offering

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 1:59 PM | 1 min read
Piper Jaffray reiterated its Overweight rating on Theravance
THRX
and lowered the price target from $35.00 to $32.00. Piper Jaffray commented, “We are reiterating our OW rating on THRX shares, but lowering our PT to $32 from $35 following a $287.5mn convertible offering. We believe current valuation assumes less than 50/50 chance of Breo getting regulatory approval by its May 12, 2013 PDUFA date and assumes additional Phase III trials are required prior to approval of Anoro (LAMA/LABA). We expect the Breo FDA panel on March 7, 2013 to pave the way for a 2013 launch and support upside to shares closer to our price target.” Theravance closed at $21.27 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Piper JaffrayAnalyst ColorPrice TargetIntraday UpdateAnalyst Ratings