ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating, Lowers PT on Noble Corporation

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 1:48 PM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, Societe Generale reiterated its Buy rating on Noble Corporation
NE
, but lowered its price target from $48.00 to $45.00. Societe Generale noted, “Noble's downtime/costs associated with newbuild rig arrivals are impacting operating profitability. NE issued preliminary 2013 cost guidance in last Thursday's call of $2.2-$2.3bn, significantly higher than the $2.0bn we had forecast. We believe NE will get its downtime/cost issues under control, but this is likely to take several quarters. Higher-than-expected costs are likely to persist in 2014 with another five newbuilds set to arrive next year. We now forecast 2013/14 EPS of $3.40/$5.10, down from $4.10/$5.30, and initiate our 2015 EPS of $5.55” Noble Corporation closed on Friday at $38.23.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Societe GeneraleAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings