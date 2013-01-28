UPDATE: Piper Jaffray Reiterates Overweight Rating, Raises PT on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In a report published Monday, Piper Jaffray reiterated its Overweight rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

, and raised its price target from $25.00 to $35.00. Piper Jaffray noted, “Alnylam is the leading RNAi therapeutic play with clinical progress and partnerships to drive value in 2013. Alnylam recently raised net proceeds of $174 million, and we estimate now holds proforma cash of ~$405 million. We look for Phase II ALN-TTR02 data in FAP this summer to prepare the company for a pivotal trial by year-end. Alnylam just filed a CTA to begin a Phase I trial of the subcutaneous formulation ALN-TTRsc, and aims to begin a Phase II exploratory trial in FAC this year. Alnylam will file an IND for ALN-AT3 in hemophilia and announced a new '5x15' program ALN-AS1 to treat acute intermittent porphyria. We reiterate our Overweight rating and are increasing our price target to $35 from $25 by adding value for ALN-TTRsc.” Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed on Friday at $24.77.