ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating, Raises PT on Federated Investors

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 12:37 PM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, Bank of America reiterated its Underperform rating on Federated Investors
FII
, and slightly raised its price target from $22.00 to $23.00. Bank of America noted, “We are tweaking estimates and raising our PO a dollar to $23, as we roll forward our valuation, but our view of Federated remains cautious, given its business mix (47% of revenues from money market products, only 31% from equity) and investment performance (

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bank of AmericaAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings