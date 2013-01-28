UPDATE: ISI Group Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on Time Warner Cable

In a report published Monday, ISI Group reiterated its Buy rating on Time Warner Cable

TWC

, and raised its price target from $115.00 to $120.00. ISI Group noted, “In checking with TWC's major markets like NYC, LA and Dallas, we were told that TWC hasn't raised video rates this year, so far. However, according to an article in The Erie-Times News in Erie, Pennsylvania, TWC is raising video rates by 4% starting next month. This rate increase will only affect video-only subscribers (~18% of the total) who do not get bundled services like voice and data. We are uncertain which regions are affected by this rate increase, but we believe it is at least going to be instituted in the mid-western region. Last year, TWC raised video rates nationwide in Jan'12 which ranged from 7% for digital cable to 27% for basic cable. TWC had also levied a modem rental fee in 4Q12. As such, we think the video rate increase will be more modest in 2013.” Time Warner Cable closed on Friday at $100.60.