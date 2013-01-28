ñol

UPDATE: ISI Group Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on DISH Network Corp.

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 12:35 PM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, ISI Group reiterated its Buy rating on DISH Network Corp.
DISH
, and raised its price target from $42.00 to $44.00. ISI Group noted, “Although there has not been a press release from DISH we scoured Internet forums for any information on potential price increases. We found that DISH is raising pricing for all of its video packages, with four of the core packages increasing by $5/month while the all-inclusive “America's Everything” is increasing by $15/month. All said, depending on the package, a DISH subscriber's video bill may go up by anywhere between 7% and 20%. We estimate the average rate increase comes out to around 10-11% -- at first this seems like an outsized rate increase, but remember DISH generally tends to raise rates every two years.” DISH Network Corp. closed on Friday at $37.73.

