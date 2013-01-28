ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: ISI Group Reiterates Strong Buy Rating, Raises PT on Halliburton Company

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 10:52 AM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, ISI Group reiterated its Strong Buy rating on Halliburton Company
HAL
, and raised its price target from $47.00 to $50.00. ISI Group noted, “We reiterate our Strong Buy on HAL based on our expectation of continued solid growth and execution internationally and a NAM market that should finally start to experience some margin tailwinds due to a modest increase in activity, lower costs, and growth in the deepwater GOM. With growing confidence that its NAM business will start to grow again (albeit modestly) and continued market share gains internationally, we are increasing our 12-month PT to $50 from $47 as we expect multiples to expand as 2H13 and 2014 results come into better focus.” Halliburton Company closed on Friday at $39.72.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ISI GroupAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings