ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Reiterates Neutral Rating, Raises PT on Covidien plc

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 10:37 AM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, Goldman Sachs reiterated its Neutral rating on Covidien plc
COV
, and raised its price target from $63.00 to $66.00. Goldman Sachs noted, “Following Covidien's F1Q results, we revise our model to reflect (1) increased forecasts across all three business segments, but especially Medical Devices and Pharma, (2) revised COGS and operating expense assumptions which on a net basis leads to improved operating margins in outer years, and (3) slightly higher share repurchases. In total, we forecast FY2013-FY2016E sales and EPS growth of 4.8% and 9.7%, respectively. For FY2013 specifically we are now forecasting sales growth of 6.4% on a reported basis (6.5% FXN), and EPS of $4.56, reflecting 7.1% yoy growth.” Covidien plc closed on Friday at $62.28.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Goldman SachsAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings