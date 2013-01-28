UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Reiterates Neutral Rating, Raises PT on Covidien plc

In a report published Monday, Goldman Sachs reiterated its Neutral rating on Covidien plc

COV

, and raised its price target from $63.00 to $66.00. Goldman Sachs noted, “Following Covidien's F1Q results, we revise our model to reflect (1) increased forecasts across all three business segments, but especially Medical Devices and Pharma, (2) revised COGS and operating expense assumptions which on a net basis leads to improved operating margins in outer years, and (3) slightly higher share repurchases. In total, we forecast FY2013-FY2016E sales and EPS growth of 4.8% and 9.7%, respectively. For FY2013 specifically we are now forecasting sales growth of 6.4% on a reported basis (6.5% FXN), and EPS of $4.56, reflecting 7.1% yoy growth.” Covidien plc closed on Friday at $62.28.