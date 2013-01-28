UPDATE: Credit Suisse Downgrades Hancock Holding Company to Underperform, Lowers PT

In a report published Monday, Credit Suisse downgraded its rating on Hancock Holding Company

HBHC

from Neutral to Underperform, and lowered its price target from $32.00 to $25.00. Credit Suisse noted, “We are lowering HBHC to Underperform (from Neutral) partly based on a lower than expected core earnings power excluding accretable yield. A newly disclosed core margin that now excludes both Whitney & Peoples (not just WTNY) is 20-30 bps lower than our prior estimate and creates a larger earnings hole to fill as acquired loans run-off.” Hancock Holding Company closed on Friday at $31.46.