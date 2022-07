In a report published Monday, Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating on Airgas

, and raised its price target from $100.00 to $107.00. Jefferies noted, “With orders patterns soft in January, we expect Airgas shares to be range-bound near-term. Given the combination of operating leverage to a U.S. manufacturing recovery and expected SAP savings, we reiterate our Buy rating.” Airgas closed on Friday at $93.22.