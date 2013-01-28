ñol

UPDATE: Jefferies Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on Honeywell International

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 10:03 AM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating on Honeywell International
HON
, and raised its price target from $72.00 to $77.00. Jefferies noted, “Our 2013 EPS estimate remains unchanged at $4.90. The company reported proforma EPS of $1.10 vs. $1.05 and proforma full year results of $4.48 vs. $4.05. On a GAAP basis, including mark-to-market for pension, 2012 EPS was $3.69 vs. $2.61. HON demonstrated solid margin performance in each of its business units in 2012. We expect margins to improve 50 bps in 2013 driven by volume, productivity, lower restructuring, and pension tailwind.” Honeywell International closed on Friday at $68.33.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

