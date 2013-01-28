ñol

UPDATE: Jefferies Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on ImmunoGen

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 9:15 AM | 26 seconds read
In a report published Monday, Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating on ImmunoGen
IMGN
, and slightly raised its price target from $16.00 to $17.00. Jefferies noted, “On its F2Q13 call, IMGN highlighted progress on its earlier stage, internally developed programs including 901, 854, and 529, all of which are upside to our valuation, which is based predominantly on royalties on T-DM1 for breast cancer. We remain optimistic about T-DM1 prospects going into the February FDA approval date.” ImmunoGen closed on Friday at $15.04.

