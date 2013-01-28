ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Energizer Holdings to Equal-Weight Following Outperformance

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 9:15 AM | 24 seconds read
Morgan Stanley downgraded Energizer Holdings
ENR
from Overweight to Equal-weight. Morgan Stanley said, "We are downgrading ENR to Equal-weight after stock outperformance (ENR is up 34% since August 14 vs. +7% for the S&P 500). In addition, while we expect Q1 EPS upside, we see FY13 topline risk. Long term, we also believe ENR will need to reinvest more of its cost savings than the market expects." Energizer Holdings closed at $87.52 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Morgan StanleyAnalyst ColorDowngradesPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings