UPDATE: Lake Street Capital Markets Initiates Power Solutions International at Buy on Catalysts

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 9:15 AM | 27 seconds read
Lake Street Capital Markets initiated coverage on Power Solutions International
PSIX
with an Outperform rating and a $25 price target. Lake Street Capital Markets commented, "We think there are potential catalysts ahead that would increase visibility on future revenue and earnings growth and raise investor interest. These include PSI: (1) adding large new industrial market customers or programs; (2) receiving on-road certification for its 8.8-liter engine; (3) launching new engine products; and (4) listing its shares on NASDAQ." Power Solutions International closed at $18.55 on Friday.

