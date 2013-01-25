ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Stifel Nicolaus Cuts PT to $35 on Select Comfort Corporation on December Sales Challenges

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 1:42 PM | 1 min read
Stifel Nicolaus reiterated its Buy rating on Select Comfort Corporation
SCSS
and lowered the price target from $42.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus commented, "The big story was a sales drop off in the last two weeks of December which was described by management as “unexpected and abrupt.” Management commented that sales up to that point were in line or above guidance and expectations (up 20% y/y), so our calculations tell us that sales dropped to flat during that time frame. … Our target price of $35 is based on approximately 20x our 2013 EPS estimate. Key risk factors to our target price include, but are not limited to, increased competition, or a prolonged recessionary or weak economic environment, in addition to other risk factors mentioned in the company's 10-K filing." Select Comfort Corporation closed at $28.20 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stifel NicolausAnalyst ColorPrice TargetIntraday UpdateAnalyst Ratings