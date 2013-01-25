ñol

UPDATE: Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on Rosetta Resources

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 1:41 PM | 1 min read
In a report published Friday, Canaccord Genuity reiterated its Buy rating on Rosetta Resources
ROSE
, and raised its price target from $71.00 to $75.00. Canaccord Genuity noted, “We are increasing our target price $4 to $75 per share due stronger-than-expected production momentum through year end. Rosetta exited last year producing ~47.6 Mboepd versus our expectation, and the high end of guidance, of ~44 Mboepd. Current production is ~49 Mboepd and the company should now average ~50 Mboepd in the first quarter compared to our prior outlook of ~46 Mboepd.” Rosetta Resources closed on Thursday at $53.32.

