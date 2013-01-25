ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on Honeywell International

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 1:07 PM | 1 min read
In a report published Friday, Bank of America reiterated its Buy rating on Honeywell International
HON
, and raised its price target from $71.00 to $77.00. Bank of America noted, “Honeywell management has accomplished much in only a few years, including selling weak businesses, reinvesting in product development, and expanding the global footprint. Honeywell is positioned to meaningfully expand its margins and cash flow, in our view. Favorable tailwinds include aerospace aftermarket growth, global petroleum refining cycle, building manager demand for increasing energy efficiency and the rising penetration of turbochargers.” Honeywell International closed on Thursday at $68.24.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bank of AmericaAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings